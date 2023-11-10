Timberwolves vs. Spurs November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert recorded 13.4 points, 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.
- Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson recorded 22 points last year, plus 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He drained 45.9% of his shots from the field.
- Zach Collins' stats last season included 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 51.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan posted 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Devin Vassell posted 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Spurs
|Timberwolves
|113
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
