St. Thomas vs. Idaho State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) will play the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: St. Thomas (-5.5)
- Total: 135.5
- TV: ESPN+
St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parker Bjorklund: 15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|118th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|71
|207th
|317th
|29
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|35th
|9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
