Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) and Idaho State Bengals (1-0) squaring off at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Idaho State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-7.3)

St. Thomas (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas Performance Insights

Last year, St. Thomas was 118th in the nation offensively (74.2 points scored per game) and 179th on defense (70.2 points conceded).

On the glass, the Tommies were 317th in the nation in rebounds (29 per game) last year. They were 222nd in rebounds allowed (31.8 per game).

Last season St. Thomas was ranked 186th in the country in assists with 12.9 per game.

With 9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown last season, the Tommies were 35th and 116th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, St. Thomas was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 169th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

St. Thomas attempted 55.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 44.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 64.9% of St. Thomas' buckets were 2-pointers, and 35.1% were 3-pointers.

