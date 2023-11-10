The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Idaho State matchup in this article.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-5.5) 136.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-5.5) 136.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. Thomas compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 12 Tommies games last season went over the point total.

Idaho State covered 13 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.

Bengals games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.