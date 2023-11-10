How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take on the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games St. Thomas shot higher than 45.2% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
- The Tommies were the 317th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.
- Last year, the Tommies scored 74.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.
- St. Thomas had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tommies surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than away from home (76.6).
- St. Thomas drained 9.3 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Central (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|CBU Events Center
