The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take on the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • In games St. Thomas shot higher than 45.2% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
  • The Tommies were the 317th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.
  • Last year, the Tommies scored 74.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.
  • St. Thomas had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tommies surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than away from home (76.6).
  • St. Thomas drained 9.3 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Cal L 71-66 Haas Pavilion
11/10/2023 Idaho State - Schoenecker Arena
11/12/2023 North Central (MN) - Schoenecker Arena
11/17/2023 Cal Poly - CBU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.