SMU vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 10
The SMU Mustangs (7-2), with college football's 20th-ranked pass offense, square off against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and their 13th-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are heavy, 17-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup in this article.
SMU vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-17)
|68.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|SMU (-16.5)
|67.5
|-820
|+550
Week 11 Odds
SMU vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- SMU has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
- North Texas has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
SMU & North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the AAC
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
|North Texas
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
