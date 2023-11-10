Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Gobert posted 17 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks in a 122-101 win against the Pelicans.

Now let's dig into Gobert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last season, conceding 123.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs conceded 45 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs allowed 26.8 assists per game last season (29th in the NBA).

On defense, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 29 10 13 5 0 4 1 10/30/2022 27 9 12 0 0 2 1 10/26/2022 35 10 9 1 0 1 1 10/24/2022 31 11 7 1 0 3 0

