Minnesota vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Williams Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the game.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Minnesota Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Minnesota covered the spread more often than UTSA last season, recording an ATS record of 14-13-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of the Roadrunners.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Minnesota
|62.9
|132.2
|71.0
|147.6
|132.9
|UTSA
|69.3
|132.2
|76.6
|147.6
|142.7
Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Golden Gophers put up were 13.7 fewer points than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).
Minnesota vs. UTSA Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Minnesota
|14-13-0
|12-15-0
|UTSA
|12-15-0
|17-10-0
Minnesota vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Minnesota
|UTSA
|6-11
|Home Record
|8-10
|1-9
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.0
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
