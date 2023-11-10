Minnesota vs. UTSA Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 10
Friday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-65 victory as our model heavily favors Minnesota.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
Minnesota vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Minnesota 78, UTSA 65
Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. UTSA
- Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-12.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.0
Minnesota Performance Insights
- Last year, Minnesota was ninth-worst in college basketball on offense (62.9 points scored per game) and 207th on defense (71.0 points allowed).
- At 29.9 rebounds per game and 33.2 rebounds allowed, the Golden Gophers were 283rd and 304th in the nation, respectively, last year.
- Minnesota was 62nd in the country in assists (14.7 per game) last season.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).
- Minnesota was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 308th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%) last year.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers took 64.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Golden Gophers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.
