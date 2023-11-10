Minnesota vs. UTSA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UTSA matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Minnesota vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|146.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|147.5
|-1050
|+630
Minnesota vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 12 Golden Gophers games hit the over.
- UTSA put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.
- In Roadrunners games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Bookmakers rate Minnesota much higher (84th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (97th).
- Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
