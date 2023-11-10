The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 12 Golden Gophers games hit the over.

UTSA put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.

In Roadrunners games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Minnesota much higher (84th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (97th).

Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

