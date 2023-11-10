The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-11.5) 146.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-12.5) 147.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, 12 Golden Gophers games hit the over.
  • UTSA put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.
  • In Roadrunners games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

Minnesota Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Bookmakers rate Minnesota much higher (84th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (97th).
  • Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

