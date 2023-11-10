The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info

Minnesota Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents made.

Minnesota had a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Roadrunners ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Gophers finished 283rd.

Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 13.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than away from home (63.5).

The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.1).

In terms of total threes made, Minnesota fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.

