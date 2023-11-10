Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Zuccarello averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:20
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
