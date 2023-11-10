Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
When the Minnesota Wild play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Marcus Johansson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Johansson's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
