Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 122-101 win against the Pelicans, Towns tallied 23 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Towns, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, allowing 123.1 points per contest.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs allowed 26.8 assists per game last year (29th in the NBA).

Conceding 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 28 22 8 8 2 2 0 10/30/2022 34 26 11 4 1 2 1 10/26/2022 38 21 4 7 3 1 2 10/24/2022 39 27 11 5 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.