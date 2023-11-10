The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 106-103 loss against the 76ers, Tatum totaled 16 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-122)

Over 27.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 45.1 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

Conceding 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Nets were seventh in the league in that category.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 41 32 11 1 6 0 0

