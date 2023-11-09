When the Minnesota Wild face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • Kaprizov has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (seven shots).
  • On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • He takes 4.2 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.