Should you bet on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brodin has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.