Player prop bet odds for Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Edwards' 25.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (7.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards' 4.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -108)

The 13.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Wednesday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

Towns, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this season, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.