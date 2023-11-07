Wild vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 7
Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the New York Islanders (5-2-3) and the Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Wild (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+105
|5.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-125
|+104
|5.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in four of 10 games this season.
- The Islanders are 5-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Wild have been an underdog four times, and has no upset wins.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, New York is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of the time).
- Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer three times this season, and lost each of those games.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.