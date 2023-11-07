Rangers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a battle of two of the conference's top teams.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have an 8-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 10 times, and won six of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Detroit has played eight games this season with more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|34 (18th)
|Goals
|45 (4th)
|23 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|12 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (3rd)
|6 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (17th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers offense's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Rangers have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 23 (only 2.1 per game).
- With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (45 total goals, 3.8 per game).
- The Red Wings have allowed 37 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th.
- Their +8 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
