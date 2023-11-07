Matthew Boldy will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Minnesota Wild play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Boldy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 6:59 on the ice per game.

Boldy has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Boldy has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game three times this year in four games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Boldy has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

