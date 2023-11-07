Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 7?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Calen Addison a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
