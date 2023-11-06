The Boston Celtics (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on November 6, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.6% from the field, four% higher than the 42.6% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 19th.

The Timberwolves' 109.2 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 108 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 2-1 when it scores more than 108 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves scored 115.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 115.6.

The Timberwolves allowed fewer points at home (115 per game) than away (116.6) last season.

The Timberwolves made more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries