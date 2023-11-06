The Boston Celtics (5-0) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 225.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 208.8 points, 16.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Minnesota is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Timberwolves have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 80% 126.4 235.6 108 207.6 226.9 Timberwolves 1 20% 109.2 235.6 99.6 207.6 221.7

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves score only 1.2 more points per game (109.2) than the Celtics allow (108).

Minnesota has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 108 points.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 3-2 0-0 1-4 Celtics 4-1 3-1 4-1

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights

Timberwolves Celtics 109.2 Points Scored (PG) 126.4 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 99.6 Points Allowed (PG) 108 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

