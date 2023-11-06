On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) hit the court against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posted 24.6 points last year, plus 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also made 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He made 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown put up 26.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday put up 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Celtics 115.8 Points Avg. 117.9 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 37.6%

