Monday's game that pits the California Golden Bears (0-0) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) at Haas Pavilion should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Cal. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Berkeley, California

Venue: Haas Pavilion

St. Thomas vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 69, St. Thomas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal (-0.5)

Cal (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

St. Thomas Performance Insights

Last year St. Thomas posted 74.2 points per game (118th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.2 points per contest (179th-ranked).

The Tommies grabbed 29.0 rebounds per game (317th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

Last year St. Thomas ranked 186th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

The Tommies ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, 15th-best in college basketball with 9.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Tommies made 9.0 treys per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.2% (116th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

St. Thomas allowed 6.7 treys per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.6% three-point percentage (169th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, St. Thomas took 55.5% two-pointers (accounting for 64.9% of the team's baskets) and 44.5% threes (35.1%).

