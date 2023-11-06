The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The over/under is 138.5 in the matchup.

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -17.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents went over 138.5 combined points in nine of 27 games last season.

Minnesota's matchups last season had an average of 133.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Minnesota went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

Bethune-Cookman sported a 16-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark of Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 9 33.3% 62.9 130.8 71.0 146 132.9 Bethune-Cookman 15 55.6% 67.9 130.8 75.0 146 140.4

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Golden Gophers averaged were 12.1 fewer points than the Wildcats allowed (75.0).

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 0-0 12-15-0 Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 0-3 15-12-0

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Bethune-Cookman 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

