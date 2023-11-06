The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends (2022-23)

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 27 times last season.

Bethune-Cookman put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last season.

In Wildcats games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.