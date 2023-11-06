The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 123-95 win against the Jazz, Conley had seven points and six assists.

In this article we will look at Conley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics conceded 44.0 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the league.

The Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.1.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Mike Conley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 30 7 5 2 2 0 0

