Luke Musgrave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Musgrave's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 9, Musgrave has 24 receptions for 198 yards -- 8.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 31 occasions.

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Packers.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 24 198 110 0 8.3

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0

