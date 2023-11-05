Today's Ligue 1 slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is FC Metz taking on Olympique Lyon.

FC Metz travels to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-165)

Olympique Lyon (-165) Underdog: FC Metz (+450)

FC Metz (+450) Draw: (+320)

Watch Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Strasbourg (+140)

Strasbourg (+140) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+220)

Clermont Foot 63 (+220) Draw: (+225)

Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Stade Reims (+155)

Stade Reims (+155) Underdog: FC Nantes (+195)

FC Nantes (+195) Draw: (+225)

Watch Toulouse FC vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC travels to take on Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Toulouse FC (+115)

Toulouse FC (+115) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+260)

Le Havre AC (+260) Draw: (+240)

Watch AS Monaco vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: AS Monaco (-135)

AS Monaco (-135) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+350)

Stade Brest 29 (+350) Draw: (+310)

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (+110)

OGC Nice (+110) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+270)

Stade Rennes (+270) Draw: (+235)

