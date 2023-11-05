Best bets are available as the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) head into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Falcons vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model favors the Falcons by 0.3 points, a much smaller margin than the 4-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Vikings to cover.
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 66.4% chance to win.
  • The Falcons are 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
  • Atlanta has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.
  • This season, the Vikings have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
  • Minnesota has entered two games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+4)
    • The Falcons have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-6-0).
    • The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-3-1).
    • In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have an ATS record of 1-0-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.7 more points per game (39.2) than this matchup's total of 37.5 points.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.
    • Two of the Falcons' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
    • The Vikings have hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

    Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    1 175.0 1 14.0 0

    Jaren Hall Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
    1 23.0 0

