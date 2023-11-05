Brandon Powell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Powell's stats below.

Rep Brandon Powell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 9, Powell has 13 receptions for 142 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 15 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Keep an eye on Powell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brandon Powell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week: K.J. Osborn (LP/chest): 30 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Powell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 13 142 41 0 10.9

Powell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.