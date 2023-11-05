A.J. Dillon will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Dillon has run for a team-high 266 yards on 85 attempts (38.0 ypg), and Dillon has gotten into the box one time. In addition, Dillon has 100 receiving yards (14.3 ypg) on 10 catches.

Dillon vs. the Rams

Dillon vs the Rams (since 2021): 2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

The rush defense of the Rams is conceding 115.1 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

The Rams' defense ranks 26th in the NFL with nine rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Packers Player Previews

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Packers pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 162 rushes this season. He's taken 85 of those carries (52.5%).

Dillon has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 15 red zone carries for 57.7% of the team share (his team runs on 38.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

