Player props are available for Kirill Kaprizov and Artemi Panarin, among others, when the Minnesota Wild host the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kaprizov is Minnesota's leading contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and five assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Mats Zuccarello's 10 points this season have come via two goals and eight assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Panarin has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 16 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.9%.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0

