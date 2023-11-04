Timberwolves vs. Jazz November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Northwest Division foes face one another when the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Target Center, tipping off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, KJZZ
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last season.
- Per game, Rudy Gobert recorded 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaden McDaniels posted 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson recorded 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 72% from the floor.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Kelly Olynyk's stats last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Jazz
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|49%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
