The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will see Sahith Theegala as part of the field from November 2-4 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Theegala at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sahith Theegala Insights

Theegala has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Theegala has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five events, Theegala finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Theegala has finished in the top 20 in each of his past four tournaments.

Theegala hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 28 -5 279 1 21 4 6 $6.5M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Theegala has played i the last year (7,320 yards) is 43 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 57th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

Theegala shot better than 53% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Theegala recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Theegala had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Theegala recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that most recent competition, Theegala had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Theegala ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Theegala recorded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.