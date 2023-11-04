The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

On defense, Penn State has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 234.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 66th (392.8 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, Maryland is accumulating 32.6 points per contest (36th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FBS defensively (20.4 points given up per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Penn State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Penn State Maryland 392.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.4 (54th) 234.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.5 (34th) 175.1 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.9 (90th) 217.6 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (27th) 4 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 1,655 passing yards for Penn State, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 482 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Nicholas Singleton has collected 460 yards on 113 carries, scoring seven times. He's caught 19 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 550 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 19 grabs for 165 yards, an average of 20.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,200 yards (275 yards per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 84 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 88 times for 441 yards (55.1 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Colby McDonald has piled up 37 carries and totaled 264 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has collected 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 496 (62 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has three touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has put together a 426-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 49 targets.

Tai Felton's 51 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

