Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Reid totaled 16 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-89 win against the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Reid's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 118.0 points per contest last season, 24th in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, 17th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the league last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Naz Reid vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 22 8 7 3 2 0 0 1/16/2023 22 7 7 0 1 2 0 12/9/2022 17 12 4 1 3 1 0 10/21/2022 9 0 2 1 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.