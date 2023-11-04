On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Rangers. Is Matthew Boldy going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy 2022-23 stats and insights

In 23 of 81 games last season, Boldy scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

Boldy recorded eight goals and 18 assists on the power play.

He took 3.1 shots per game, sinking 12.2% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

