Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Thinking about a bet on Johansson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of 10 games this year, Johansson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Johansson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Johansson Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 6 Points 1 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

