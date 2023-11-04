The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Johansson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Johansson has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

