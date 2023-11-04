The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Towns, in his most recent action, had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 110-89 win over the Nuggets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Towns' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-154)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118 points per game.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 43.5 boards per contest.

The Jazz conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 33 27 8 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.