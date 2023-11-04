Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 4?
Can we expect Calen Addison finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.