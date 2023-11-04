Will Brock Faber light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Faber has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

