Can we count on Brandon Duhaime scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild face off with the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

