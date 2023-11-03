The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 225.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Just one of Denver's five games has gone over 225.5 points.
  • The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 214.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored five times and won four of those games.
  • Denver has played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.
  • Last season, Mavericks games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.4, which is 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Mavericks compiled a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.
  • Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.
  • The Mavericks were 2-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +225 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for Dallas.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets average 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks give up.
  • Denver has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).
  • Dallas' games went above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).
  • The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up.
  • Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Mavericks
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
33-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 22-20
42-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.1
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
36-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-27
40-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-20

