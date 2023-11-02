Thursday's NHL slate features a contest between the favored New Jersey Devils (5-2-1, -125 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2.

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Wild vs. Devils Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of nine times.

The Devils are 5-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Wild have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

New Jersey is 4-3 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

