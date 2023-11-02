How to Watch the Wild vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 2, with the Wild having lost three consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 as the Devils play the Wild.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Wild Prediction
|Devils vs Wild Player Props
|Devils vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|Wild
|4-3 NJ
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 37 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 30th in the league.
- With 32 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.9 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|9
|5
|5
|10
|1
|2
|49.5%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|9
|2
|7
|9
|9
|4
|-
|Mats Zuccarello
|9
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|28.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|9
|6
|3
|9
|8
|8
|46.4%
|Patrick Maroon
|9
|1
|6
|7
|3
|1
|66.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Devils' 33 total goals (4.1 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 28 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|8
|5
|13
|18
|10
|9
|32.4%
|Jesper Bratt
|8
|6
|8
|14
|2
|7
|100%
|Tyler Toffoli
|8
|7
|3
|10
|3
|2
|50%
|Timo Meier
|8
|1
|6
|7
|3
|4
|75%
|Luke Hughes
|8
|1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.