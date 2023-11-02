The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Hartman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 17:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hartman has scored a goal in four of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has an assist in two of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Hartman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 3 9 Points 2 6 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.